'Beautiful Dream': Kurukku Director Abhijith M Nair's Heartfelt Post After Wrap Up

The upcoming crime-thriller Malayalam film Kurukku has piqued the excitement among the cine-goers because of its subject, i.e.- the double murder of an IT couple in Kazhakootam, Kerala. Debutante Abhijith M Nair, also known as Abhijith Noorani has written and directed this film. According to the reports, the shooting of Kurukku has been wrapped up in 25 days at various locations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Director Abhijith shared delightful moments from the wrap-up of his film Kurukku on Instagram, treating fans with celebratory cake-cutting pictures. Expressing his joy, he described directing Kurukku as a beautiful dream achieved after overcoming numerous hardships. He expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout the journey and even acknowledged those who didn’t.

The post also featured the song Oru Swapnam Pole from the film Love Action Drama, adding an extra touch of nostalgia. The glimpse of the cake-cutting ceremony brought excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting the release of Kurukku, the culmination of the director’s dream project.

Abhijith has also updated the fans about the first-look release of Kurukku on Instagram. He informed that director Lijo Jose Pellissery, actress Vedhika, actor Indrans, Shine Tom Chacko, and others will reveal the first glimpse of this film at 6 PM today.

Actor Anil Anto, known for the film Second Show, will play the lead role of Circle Inspector in Kurukku. The central theme of this film will revolve around a police officer. He is assigned the task to investigate and unravel the case of a double murder that took place within a city. Besides Anil Anto, Kurukku also boasts an impressive cast starring Balaji Sarma and Sreejith Sreekantan. Other actors in the cast include Subin Tarzan, Ajaya Gosh, Sandeep Sachu, Preetha Pradeep, and Meera Nair. Shaji Punalal under the banner of Nisha Productions has produced Kurukku.

Before Kurukku, Abhijith has directed many short films, and web series as well for the Youtube channels. He also worked as an assistant in the television industry to director Mohan Kupleri. He teamed up with Kupleri for the television show Athmasakhi which was telecast on Mazhavil Manorama.