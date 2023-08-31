'Became Arrogant After Vicky Donor, Family Humbled Me': Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his content-driven films and has left an indelible mark on the audience through his performances. The actor has a massive fan following in India and has established himself as a commercially successful actor. Recently, while talking about his recent film Dream Girl 2 in an interview, Ayushmann revealed something about himself after the success of Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor. In an interview, he revealed that after his first film had become a huge hit, he garnered fame and recognition and became quite arrogant, and then it was his family that humbled him and made him understand the situation. He said, “It happened to me when my first film was a hit. In fact, it happened when I won my first reality show, but it did not happen professionally. Sometimes you tend you show your arrogance to your close ones but when I met people professionally, I wasn’t affected by it. In my head, I had arrived."

He added that he had come to Mumbai from a very small town, and when he had achieved things that he had never imagined, he lost his mind and became arrogant. He added that his friends and family gave him constructive criticism at that time and brought him back to the earth. He added, “They were very frank with me. I only have those people around me who are very blunt, and critical. Maybe that’s why criticism from outsiders does not affect me as much because I know that I am getting real criticism at home."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 is currently on a dream run in theatres. The film is receiving a great response from the audience. Despite the box office storm created by Gadar 2, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has still managed to collect around Rs 60 crore in six days. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Dream Girl and has become a huge hit among the masses.

Some of the actor’s other notable works include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, Dream Girl, Bala and more.