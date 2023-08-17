‘Because Of Your Love, I Will...’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Promises Fans A Grand Comeback

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the musical concert for their upcoming movie Kushi, in Hyderabad. The actors received a standing ovation for performing the songs of the highly-anticipated movie. It was at this concert that Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about her autoimmune disease. During her speech, Samantha addressed that she has taken a break from acting to work on her recovery.

She also promised that she will soon make a grand comeback. She said, “I promise you because of your love, I will.” Speaking of the movie, Samantha said that she fell in love with Kushi’s music album after listening to them during the shoot. She added after listening to the tracks yet again on the stage she wants to “fast-forward in time” and watch the movie with the audience at the theatres as soon as possible. Samantha said that she is happy because the audience is enjoying the song and she believes it’s a good film. She hoped that the viewers would love her upcoming movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also grateful to her producers for being kind to her during the shoot. She said that Mythri Movie Makers is her favourite production company and their support to her was “unforgettable”. In the speech, Samantha also shared that Kushi is one of the “most memorable film experiences” of her career. She thanked the director Shiva Nirvana for giving her an opportunity to work in the movie.

The makers of Kushi hosted a musical concert in Hyderabad on the eve of independence day. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left the audience enchanted with their sizzling chemistry and excellent dance performance to Kushi’s title song. Singers like Sid Sriram, Javed, Ali and Chinmay, and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab performed live on the stage.

Kushi is being hailed as a romantic drama. The movie also stars Jairam Vennela Kishore and Sachin Khedekar. Kushi is slated to release in the theatres on September 1, 2023.