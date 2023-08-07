CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bella Hadid On Battling Lyme Disease: 'Almost 15 Years Of Invisible Suffering'
Bella Hadid On Battling Lyme Disease: 'Almost 15 Years Of Invisible Suffering'

Bella experienced extreme exhaustion, depression and constant feelings of illness. (Credits: Instagram)

Bella Hadid in her lengthy Instagram post said, “the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself."

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been confronting health challenges for more than a decade, but there is finally some positive news. Concerns about her well-being arose as fans noticed her absence from major events over the past year. Since her diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease in 2012, Bella has been courageously battling this invisible illness for nearly 15 years. However, in a recent social media update, she shared some encouraging news, revealing that she is now on the path to recovery. Alongside treatment photos, Bella bravely shared her medical records and the various treatments she has undergone.

In her post, she acknowledged the strength of her younger self who tolerated the pain and she expressed gratitude towards her mother for standing by her side, supporting, protecting and keeping all the medical records.

“One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today. The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling, it will get better. I promise. Take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up,” she adds.

Bella Hadid further revealed, “This 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup and being able to truly be myself. For the first time ever, I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could.”

Bella Hadid’s medical records from 2013 provide more details of her health issue. The model experienced a wide range of symptoms, including extreme exhaustion, depression, constant feelings of illness, memory problems and difficulty finding the right words.

Sleep disorders, numbness or tingling sensations, headaches and lightheadedness were also part of her daily struggles, along with nightmares, ringing in the ears, muscular weakness, intolerance to bright lights, muscle and joint aches, night sweats and palpitations. Additionally, she also dealt with PMS, chest pain and multiple sensitivities to food.

Bella Hadid received love and support from her followers and friends, including her sister Gigi Hadid, actress Eiza Gonzalez and singer Chloe Bailey, along with many others.

