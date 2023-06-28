Subhashree Ganguly Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Raj Chakraborty

Subhashree Ganguly, one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bengali film industry, announced that she is expecting a second child with her husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers through a special post on their Instagram handles. The duo got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Yuvaan, in 2020.

Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty shared the happy news with an adorable picture where their son Yuvaan posed excitedly, holding his parents’ hands on either side. Subhashree and Raj are not visible in the frame, while Yuvaan is wearing a white T-shirt that has the words “Big Brother" inscribed. In the caption, the couple wrote, “Yuvaan is promoted to ‘BIG BROTHER’."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Chakrabarty 🇮🇳 (@rajchoco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

As soon as the duo shared the news, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities. Subashree’s friend and colleague, actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations my darling girl. Can’t wait for a play date with the lil one & youvan." She added, “LOVE LOVE LOVE & all my love for the lil one… I’m gonna be the fav Maasi. Have no doubts."

Srabanti Chatterjee extended her best wishes and wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart so happy."

Other industry friends wished them as well. June Banerjee commented, “Super congratulations full house now." Vikram Chatterjee said, “All my love!" Nusrat Jahan said, “Congratulations to the whole family." Actor Saurav Das also wished the duo well and wrote, “Loads and Loads of Love."

As per reports, Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty fell in love on the sets of Abhimaan in 2016. Later, the duo got engaged in 2018 and married in May of the same year.

On the work front, Subhashree Ganguly made her web series debut with Indubala Bhaater Hotel, which is streaming on Hoichoi. She has other films like Paakhi and Dawshom Awbotaar in the pipeline. She is also a part of the reality show Dance Bangla Dance Season 12 as a judge alongside Mouni Roy, Mithun Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee. Meanwhile, Raj Chakraborty is associated with a number of commercially successful films like Proloy, Parineeta, and Dharmajuddha. He has also produced a number of Television series, such as Kanamachi, and Raage Anuraage, among others.