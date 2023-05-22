Bengali TV Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Dies In Road Accident

The Bengali television industry has been left shocked by the sudden demise of actress Suchandra Dasgupta in a road mishap on Saturday night. Suchandra, who is known for playing supporting characters in the Bengali television circuit, reportedly wrapped up shooting for a daily soap and was on her way home via a bike taxi that she had booked online when she met with an accident. The accident took place in Baranagar, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Suchandra was a resident of Sodepur.

According to reports, the accident took place when a bicycle appeared from nowhere in front of the bike. The biker applied brakes all of a sudden to avoid a collision, resulting in Suchandra flinging off the bike onto the road. She was then run over by a truck approaching from the opposite direction. Reportedly, the helmet she was wearing was completely crushed by the weight of the truck.

The 29-year-old actress died on the spot. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. The driver of the truck has been apprehended by the police and the driver of the bike fell off the bike but sustained minor injuries. Post the tragedy, angry locals held protests until the police arrived and brought the situation under control. The locals demanded better traffic policing on the roads and highways.

top videos

Suchandra’s claim to fame was the popular TV soap, Gouri Elo. According to Suchandra’s husband Debjyoti Sengupta, she was extremely passionate about acting and had worked as a sidekick in many serials. He said that she dreamt of being an actress right from childhood. “She occasionally had to travel for work. She was also filming for a show yesterday as she rode her bike back from the place of filming,” her husband told ANI.

The entire Bengali television industry has been in a state of disbelief since news of Suchandra’s death spread.