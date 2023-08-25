Best Screenplay To Best Animated Film, Malayalam Cinema Reigns Supreme At 69th National Film Awards

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. The list of nominees included feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The Malayalam film industry has performed exceptionally well and has won various awards. Over the past few years, Malayalam cinema has impressed audiences throughout the country through its fresh and engaging content. The performances of the actors in the industry are now getting recognition across India.

The popular Malayalam film Home won Best Malayalam Film at the 69th National Film Awards. The male lead of the film, actor Indrans, also received a special mention from the jury for his fantastic performance. The win for Home has proven that content wins. Earlier, the film had failed to bag a single award at the Kerala State Film Awards. There were many controversies that erupted after the KSFA award ceremony as many people felt that the jury members were biased.

Apart from that, another popular Malayalam film, Nayattu, starring Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban, won the Best Screenplay award for writer Shahi Kabir.

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film for the Malayalam film Mepaddiyan, starring Unni Mukundan. Another Malayalam film named Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt, which won the Best Film and Best Screenplay awards at the 2021 Kerala State Film Awards, won the National Award for the Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation. Not just a feature film, but an animated Malayalam film named Kandittindu won the National Award for Best Animated Film.