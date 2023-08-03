Beyonce Skips Lizzo's Name From 'Break My Soul' Remix Hours After She's Sued For Harassment

Beyonce dropped Lizzo’s name while performing Break My Soul Remix and fans believe it is due to the lawsuit filed against the About Damn Time songstress. A case has been registered against Lizzo, her product company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT), and dance team leader Shirlene Quigley. Three former dancers have accused the musician of maintaining a hostile work environment, sexual and racial harassment. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and the same night Beyonce chose to skip Lizzo’s name from the lyrics of her song at the Boston concert of her Renaissance World Tour.

In the third verse of Break My Soul Remix, the Single Ladies hitmaker includes monikers of influential Black women. Usually, the lyrics go, “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl." But while delivering her power-packed performance at the Gillette Stadium, Beyonce opted to repeat Badu’s name four times. “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu," Beyonce can be heard singing in multiple fan-filmed videos that have begun circulating on social media.

Though Beyonce hasn’t confirmed why she chose to skip Lizzo’s name, Queen Bey’s mother Tina Knowles has clarified there’s no animosity between the singers. Reacting to one of the fan-filmed footage on Instagram, Beyonce’s mother advised fans to keep away from the baseless chatter online. “She (Beyonce) also didn’t say her own sister’s name yal should really stop."

Three former dancers of Lizzo Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams have made allegations of abuse, harassment, and weight-shaming against the musician. Legal representatives of the women said in a press release, “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

The lawsuit brings to the fore multiple accusations including Lizzo allegedly forcing one of the dancers to touch nude performers at a club to “badger" a security staff member. The musician’s dance team leader Shirlene Quigley is accused of allegedly forcing her religious beliefs on others and oversharing details of her masturbatory habits and sex life. Lizzo is yet to break her silence on the matter.