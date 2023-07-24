Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Turns 10: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to Hold Special Screening in Memory of Milkha Singh

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with the COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare, and Executive Producer of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, P. S. Bharathi from ROMP Pictures are giving a tribute to the Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh with the special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, scheduled for July 26 in Mumbai. The veteran athlete passed away last year and with this special screening, they are paying homage to the veteran who is also known as “The Flying Sikh" of the nation.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh which was portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. While the film was much loved by the audience, this special screening would indeed make people relive the nostalgia attached to this inspirational tale on the screen after so many years of its release.

As a spokesperson from ROMP Pictures, P. S. Bharathi said, “10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It’s really a very special movie for me and the entire nation indeed. The “The Flying Sikh" of the nation, the late Milkha Singh is a pride of our country and with this special screening scheduled for 26th July we are giving a tribute to this legend who is an inspiration to millions of people."

As the film completes 10 years, Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios says, " The 10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also coincides with Studios’ 10 year journey of Redefining Indian Cinema. What better way to celebrate this decade than to commemorate this defining film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Through a special screening we pay tribute to the late Milkha Singh, India’s beloved ‘Flying Sikh.’ This iconic film resonates with his indomitable spirit, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of millions. Our dedication to crafting compelling and enriching narratives was exemplified through this film. 10 years on this story continues to inspire people and celebrate the life of a stalwart."

Released in 2013, the film captured the inspiring journey of the late Milkha Singh and how he overcomes many agonizing obstacles in order to become a world champion, Olympian, and one of India’s most iconic athletes. Well-studded with encouraging and energized songs, the spectacular performance from the cast, Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh, and prolific direction by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was indeed one masterpiece that is worth reckoned to be a gem of Indian cinema. The film also set its mark at the box office and was the fifth highest-grossing 2013 Bollywood film.