Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai recently completed 2000 episodes. The show has been running successfully for over eight years now. When the show premiered in 2015, it also starred Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon in the lead. While the former left the show in 2017, Saumya quit in 2020. However, in a recent interview, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Natrayan Mishra took a dig at those who left the show and went on to say that ‘nobody misses them’.

When Aasif was asked if the audience or the star cast misses the actors who left the show mid-way, he clearly stated that nobody misses them. He further mentioned that ‘no artist is indispensable’ in Bhabi Ji and argued that it is primarily because the content of the show is very strong.

“Nobody misses anyone. I am sorry nobody misses people who have left the show. People who have joined in now, the audience love them and appreciate them. I strongly feel that in Bhabi Ji no artist is indispensable. Our content is so strong that they watch the show for the substance. Artists are definitely important but nobody is indispensable. I will say the same thing about myself," Aasif told E-Times without naming Shilpa Shinde or Saumya Tandon.

“I get a lot of messages from fans that they will stop watching the show after I leave but I know that nothing of this is going to happen. Audience will watch the show and it doesn’t matter if I am there or not. People don’t watch the show for an artist they watch it for the content," the actor added.

During the interaction, Aasif Sheikh also mentioned how he never imagined that Bhabi Ji would run for 8 years. He revealed when the show premiered, everyone thought that it will not last for more than six months. “We as a team have also put in a lot of effort and it has been a great journey. We have seen a lot of good moments together and had a great time," he said.

