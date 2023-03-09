CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Star Shubhangi Atre Ends Marriage With Husband After 19 Years

Curated By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 15:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre has parted ways with her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. The actress opened up about the same in her recent interview.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre has ended her marriage of 19 years with her husband Piyush Poorey. The actress who plays Angoori Bhabhi in the popular TV show recently revealed the two haven’t been living together for almost a year now, and reconciliation seems unlikely. Shubhangi tied the knot with Piyush, who is into digital marketing, in 2003 in their hometown, Indore. They were blessed with a daughter two years later.

“It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage,” said Shubhangi in an interview with ETimes. “It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson,” she adds.

The estranged couple remains cordial for their 18-year-old daughter, Ashi’s sake. “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love,” said Shubhangi.

Shubhangi Atre began her TV career in 2006 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and has featured in shows like Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar.

first published:March 09, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 15:36 IST
