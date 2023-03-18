Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Anita Bhabhi Aka Vidisha Srivastava Pregnant? Here's What We Know

After surprising her fans by spilling the beans about her marriage, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Vidisha Srivastava has once again left all stunned, with yet another big news. This after a source close to the show has claimed that the TV star, who essays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the sitcom, is “six months pregnant.”

As reported by E-Times, the TV actress’ baby is due in June this year. The source cited by the entertainment portal also claimed that Vidisha has no plans of quitting the show. Rather, she will only take a “maternity break of around three months” and will resume work following that.

“Vidisha is six months pregnant. People haven’t figured it out yet, as her baby bump isn’t too obvious. She will take a maternity break of around three months after her delivery,” the source said.

Talking about how the makers will manage after she is gone on her break, the source revealed that the creator will store “a bank of episodes and her scenes ready in advance so that the break doesn’t affect the show.” The source further revealed that this is exactly what the makers did when the original Anita Bhabhi of the show, Saumya Tandon left for a four-month maternity break. In addition, the makers are not thinking of any replacement as “it is certain that Vidisha will return to the show post her break.”

However, it should also be noted that the actress has not made any official statement regarding her pregnancy reports as of now.

Since last year, Vidisha has constantly been making the headlines. Firstly, she grabbed the limelight for replacing Nehha Pendse, to play Anita Bhabhi, following her exit from the show in February 2022. Later in June, she announced her marriage. The actress revealed that she tied the knot to Sayak Paul in December 2018 in her hometown Varanasi.

For the unversed, since its beginning in 2015, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! witnessed three actresses playing one of the lead roles of Anita Bhabhi. Originally, it began with Saumya Tandon essaying the role. However, after she quit the show in 2020, Neha Pendse replaced her. But two years later, she also left in February 2022. That’s when Vidisha stepped in to essay the role.

