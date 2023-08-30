Bhadra To Jayam, Films Allu Arjun Rejected But They Turned Out Huge Hits

Allu Arjun needs no introduction. He is widely known for his excellent selection of movie scripts that suit him well. But the actor has also experienced ups and downs in his career. There was a time when a series of his films failed to perform well at the box office. However, with the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has gained pan-India recognition.

Since his debut with Gangotri in 2003, Allu Arjun has consistently aimed to introduce new concepts with each film, propelling him to become one of the leading stars in Tollywood. However, do you know there are certain films that were initially rejected by the actor but later turned out to be superhits? Let’s take a look.

1. Bhadra

Do you know the 2005 successful film Bhadra, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, was initially offered to Allu Arjun? However, due to some unknown reasons, the project went to Ravi Teja and became a huge hit. The film was also later remade into Tamil as Saravana (2006), Kannada as Gaja (2008), Indian Bengali as Josh (2010) and Bangladeshi Bengali as Bhalobeshe Morte Pari (2010).

2. Jayam

The 2002 Telugu romantic action drama film Jayam, which is one of the memorable hits in Nithiin’s career and also established director Teja as a star, was initially offered to Allu Arjun to play the lead role. However, due to his commitments to work in Gangotri at that time, he rejected the offer. Later, Nithiin took the opportunity and the film became a superhit. It was later remade by M Raja in Tamil with the same title in 2003, with Sadha and Gopichand in the lead roles.

3. 100% Love

Allu Arjun, who shares a close bond with director Sukumar, was initially considered for the film 100% Love. However, for unknown reasons, Naga Chaitanya ultimately won the part. The movie was a huge hit, topping the Telugu box office charts that year. Also, it received two Nandi Awards. Later, the movie was dubbed with the same name when it was released in Malayalam. It was remade in Bengali as Prem Ki Bujhini (2016) and in Tamil as 100% Kadhal (2019).

Apart from these, Allu Arjun also rejected films like Geetha Govindam, Nani’s Gang Leader, Arjun Reddy and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.