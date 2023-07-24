Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer Sex Scene: Unwarranted, Insult to Civilisation, Says Uday Mahurkar

Amid the controversy over the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene in film-maker Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus ‘Oppenheimer’, Uday Mahurkar, an information commissioner and founder of Save Culture Save India Foundation, told CNN-News18 that while “the intention is not bad, the scenes are unwarranted and an insult to the Gita and Indian civilisation”.

“I have written letter to Nolan. There is no response so far… I welcome Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s prompt response and hope for equal promptness from Nolan,” said Mahurkar, adding, “The Censor board holds responsibility for this…”

Thakur has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification and sought corrective action.

“Oppenheimer is a scientist. He is the father of the atomic bomb. He has written that when the blast took place, he drew inspiration from the Gita. The intention of the movie is not bad. The Bhagavad Gita is a unique book. It is a matter of pride for India when a scientist of western origin says he drew inspiration from the Gita. The scene where he is shown to be having sex and reading the Gita is totally unwarranted. It is an insult to the Gita and our civilisation,” he said.

“There can be only two intentions. Insult to our civilisational values or earn some money…,” said Mahurkar.

On being asked that the actual book is not seen in the scene, he said, “It is a lame argument. The actress might not have said the word ‘Gita’, but it is understood… It is unwarranted. It is unjustifiable. Those who want to defend him, it is good for them…”

“Nolan might have not reacted to it, but he is certainly not unaware of it. It has appeared in all major newspapers in Europe. I am eager to know how he will react. We think he might agree [to remove it] as it hurts a major section of audience,” he said.

Oppenheimer is a biopic depicting the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist behind the world’s first atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek. The film has recorded an impressive opening in India.