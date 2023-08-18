Bhairathi Ranagal To Captain Miller, A Look At Shiva Rajkumar’s Interesting Lineup Of Films

Both Shiva Rajkumar and his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar have been instrumental in carrying forward the legacy of their father, actor Dr Rajkumar, in Kannada cinema. They have both established themselves as one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema. Although Puneeth’s career was cut short by his untimely death in 2021, Shiva Rajkumar aka Shivanna continues to enthral fans with his powerhouse performances and charm. The seasoned actor has now started to expand his charm beyond the boundaries of Karnataka as well.

Shiva Rajkumar’s most recent appearance in an extended cameo in Rajnikanth’s Tamil film Jailer proved that he is out to woo his Tamil fans. His short but power-packed performance in Jailer was widely appreciated. Shiva Rajkumar’s entry scene in the film is hailed as one of the many points of highlight in the film. Now, Shivanna is planning to spread his wings wider. He plans to work in a slew of films across all languages.

Apart from appearing in the much-hyped film Ghost in his home industry, which will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, he has other projects in hand as well. He is in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran to appear in a Malayalam film. He will also be seen in yet another big-budget Tamil action thriller titled Captain Miller, where he is touted to play lead actor Dhanush’s elder brother.

Shiva Rajkumar has yet another big Kannada release titled Bhairathi Ranagal, which is believed to be a prequel to the 2017-hit film Mufti. Shiva Rajkumar is also going to make Shivanna 130 with Eeti movie fame director Ravi Arasu. The film has been reported to be in the pipeline, but no additional information on the same has been revealed as of yet. These new films will cash in on Shiva Rajkumar’s increased fandom after Jailer, and it can be safely said that he is currently one of the most sought-after actors down South.