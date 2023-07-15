Bharath starrer Love’s Trailer Promises A Gripping Romantic Thriller; Watch It Here

Actor Bharath has won the hearts of many admirers because of his outstanding performance in Tamil and Telugu films. He began his acting career in 2003 and he is going to come up with his 50th film titled Love.

The film has been directed by RB Bala. Actors Radharavi, Daniel, Swayam Siddha, Adams and Vivek Prasanna will also be seen playing major roles in the film. Love is set to release on July 28.

The film’s trailer has already been released and it is getting a good response from the fans.

Love seems to be a romantic murder mystery as the trailer indicates. Bharath can be seen playing the husband of Vani Bhojan’s character. The trailer portrays the chemistry between the couple, who can be seen at loggerheads with each other. One day, the husband gets frustrated to the extent that he tends to kill his wife. After that, the twist in the plot begins. The trailer gives an intense feel to the audience. Fans have loved the trailer; and till now, the video has received 11 lakh views.

Bharath was last seen in Hunt, which released on January 26, 2023 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The action-thriller film was directed by Mahesh Surapaneni. Produced by B Madhu under the Bhavya Creations Division banner, it is based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film’s story revolves around a police officer who loses his memory after an accident. It shows how he must retrace his past to find solutions to his dilemma. The story further unfolds solving several mysteries. It is the remake of 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police. The investigative drama featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.