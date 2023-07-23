Bhavana Pandey Gives Glimpse Of Spain Vacation Amid Ananya’s Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur; Photos

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been grabbing attention because of their alleged relationship. The rumoured couple have recently returned from vacation and were spotted at the airport. Amid this Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey on Sunday took to her social handle and shared a bunch of pictures from her Spain vacation. In no time it went viral on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Bhavana did not write much for the caption. In the photos, we can see her posing with Ananya, Chunky Pandey, and their second daughter. All are having breakfast and enjoying the view. In other photos, she gave us a glimpse of locations. Karisma Kapoor also commented on the photos. On Saturday, Ananya posted several photos from Ibiza. One of her photos featured her sitting by a pool and holding coconut water. Previously photos of Ananya and Aditya spending time together in Spain and Portugal had leaked online and went viral.

Take a look at the photos here:

On Saturday night, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a drive and were snapped together in the car. Ananya kept her hand near her face as she smiled and looked at Aditya Roy Kapur during a conversation.

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar dropped a hint that she and Aditya could be together.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager part 1 to show her support to him.