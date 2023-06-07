Bhavana To Make Comeback To Tamil Cinema With Brother's Film The Door

Nammal fame actress Bhavana is making a comeback to the Tamil cinema with the film titled The Door. Directed by her brother Jaiddev, Bhavana’s husband Naveen Rajan has produced the film under his banner of Junedreams Studios. Bhavana shared a poster of this film on Instagram on her birthday.

In the poster, she can be seen standing alongside the partially opened door of an old house with a grim expression. There is blood splattered on the door. A few wounded hands also emerge from within, reaching out towards the actress. The poster gives the idea that it be a horror film that will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. This is the first time the actress will officially collaborate with her brother, who previously directed the Tamil film Pattinapakkam.

Apart from Bhavana, The Door’s cast includes Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velavan and Priya Venkat. Varun Unni will compose the music and Goutham G will handle the cinematography. Athul Vijay is in charge of The Door’s editing and this film is reportedly in the post-production stage.

Bhavana’s last Tamil film was alongside actor Ajith in director Saran’s Aasal, back in 2010. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with the 2006 film Chithiram Pesuthadi. The Malayalam actress catapulted to stardom with her role in the film Deepavali, directed by Ezhil. She has also acted in Tamil films such as Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai, Veyil, Koodal Nagar, Aarya, Rameswaram, Vaazhthugal and Jayamkondaan.

Bhavana recently made her comeback to the industry with Malayalam cinema with the Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Directed by Adhil M Asharaf, this film revolved around the inter-faith marriage of Jimmy and Nithya. It was released in the cinema halls on February 24 and became successful at the box office.

Besides these films, Bhavana is also looking forward to her film Rani, written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Indrans, Urvashi, Guru Somasundaram and others have also acted in the film. Backed by Magictail Works Production, Rani is in the post-production stage and is expected to release this year. Vinayak Gopal is in charge of the cinematography while Appu N Bhattathiri has handled the editing.