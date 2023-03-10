The trailer of Anubhav Singh’s upcoming film, Bheed has been released. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, is a socio-political thriller that revolves around the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The trailer opens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in which he announced that a nationwide lockdown. Following this, the trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao as a cop who says, “Justice is always in the hands of the powerful. If the powerless served justice, justice would be different.” Kritika Kamra, who is playing the role of a journalist in the film also compares the coronavirus lockdown to the India-Pakistan partition.

The trailer shows how hundreds of migrant workers were stopped at the state borders by. They struggle for a place to live and food to eat. Bhumi Pednekar also appears to be playing the role of one of the migrant workers. The trailer also shares a glimpse of Dia Mirza, who seems to be stuck away from her home and family but comes under the privileged section of society. From cops beating migrant workers to disinfectants being sprayed on them; the trailer presents it all. Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the film, Anubhav Singh earlier revealed why he decided to make it in black and white. “The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country,” he had said as quoted by Indian Express.

Bheed will hit theatres on March 24.

Read all the Latest Movies News here