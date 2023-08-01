CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Bhojan, A Forgotten Tamil Classic From 1948, Celebrates 75 Years Of Its Release
1-MIN READ

Bhojan, A Forgotten Tamil Classic From 1948, Celebrates 75 Years Of Its Release

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 15:54 IST

Chennai, India

The film is a historical drama with a unique and engaging story.

The film is a historical drama with a unique and engaging story.

Bhojan was an extremely expensive movie that was filmed in 1948, in the era when only historical movies were famous.

The year 1948 witnessed the release of an Indian Tamil costume drama film titled “Bhojan," which made a significant impact on the audience at the time. Directed by L. S. Ramachandran, the movie featured an ensemble cast, with P. S. Govindan, Varalakshmi S, and R. Balasubramanayam leading the way.

During the era of its release, historical and Purana legends dominated the film industry. Amidst all this, Bhojan stood out as an expensive venture that dared to tell a unique and engaging story. The narrative revolves around Bhojan, the successor to the Tarai kingdom, who is still a young boy. Munjan, his father, takes on the role of acting ruler until Bhojan comes of age. The Chief Minister, Budhisagar, proposes that Bhojan will officially receive the royal title when he matures. Munjan harbours no intention of giving up the throne and instead marries Vilasavati, his sister’s daughter, with the ulterior motive of retaining power.

Munjan’s ambitions extend beyond just holding onto authority; he also desires to possess Bhojan’s wife. Meanwhile, Bhojan manages to escape his father’s schemes and finds himself in the forest, where he encounters the daughter of the Kalvar lord, Leelavati. As events unfold, Leelavati develops feelings for Bhojan. With the support of his friend Sanjeevi, Chief Minister Budhisagar, and Senadipati Vatsan, Bhojan eludes the dangers and eventually conquers not only his own Tarai kingdom but also Ujjain and Bhupalam, declaring himself the king.

The title role of Bhojan was brilliantly portrayed by P. S. Govindan, with Kali N. Ratnam playing Sanjeevi’s friend and P. S. Govindan depicts the wicked Munjan. The lead female role was impeccably portrayed by S. Varalakshmi. The film also featured talented actors like DK Sarbangi, KK Perumal, MG Chakrapani, PS Sivabhagyam, C Rajakantham, and MM Radhabai in supporting roles. Rajagopal Iyer composed the memorable BR songs, while L. S. Ramachandran helmed the direction of this remarkable movie.

Unfortunately, Bhojan has been classified as one of the lost films, with no known copies of the film in existence today, and only a few songs remaining to this day. Nevertheless, its impact on the audience and its contribution to Indian cinema cannot be forgotten, especially as the film celebrates its 75th anniversary.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. tamil cinema
  3. news18-discover
first published:August 01, 2023, 15:54 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 15:54 IST