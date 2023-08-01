Bhojan, A Forgotten Tamil Classic From 1948, Celebrates 75 Years Of Its Release

The year 1948 witnessed the release of an Indian Tamil costume drama film titled “Bhojan," which made a significant impact on the audience at the time. Directed by L. S. Ramachandran, the movie featured an ensemble cast, with P. S. Govindan, Varalakshmi S, and R. Balasubramanayam leading the way.

During the era of its release, historical and Purana legends dominated the film industry. Amidst all this, Bhojan stood out as an expensive venture that dared to tell a unique and engaging story. The narrative revolves around Bhojan, the successor to the Tarai kingdom, who is still a young boy. Munjan, his father, takes on the role of acting ruler until Bhojan comes of age. The Chief Minister, Budhisagar, proposes that Bhojan will officially receive the royal title when he matures. Munjan harbours no intention of giving up the throne and instead marries Vilasavati, his sister’s daughter, with the ulterior motive of retaining power.

Munjan’s ambitions extend beyond just holding onto authority; he also desires to possess Bhojan’s wife. Meanwhile, Bhojan manages to escape his father’s schemes and finds himself in the forest, where he encounters the daughter of the Kalvar lord, Leelavati. As events unfold, Leelavati develops feelings for Bhojan. With the support of his friend Sanjeevi, Chief Minister Budhisagar, and Senadipati Vatsan, Bhojan eludes the dangers and eventually conquers not only his own Tarai kingdom but also Ujjain and Bhupalam, declaring himself the king.

The title role of Bhojan was brilliantly portrayed by P. S. Govindan, with Kali N. Ratnam playing Sanjeevi’s friend and P. S. Govindan depicts the wicked Munjan. The lead female role was impeccably portrayed by S. Varalakshmi. The film also featured talented actors like DK Sarbangi, KK Perumal, MG Chakrapani, PS Sivabhagyam, C Rajakantham, and MM Radhabai in supporting roles. Rajagopal Iyer composed the memorable BR songs, while L. S. Ramachandran helmed the direction of this remarkable movie.

Unfortunately, Bhojan has been classified as one of the lost films, with no known copies of the film in existence today, and only a few songs remaining to this day. Nevertheless, its impact on the audience and its contribution to Indian cinema cannot be forgotten, especially as the film celebrates its 75th anniversary.