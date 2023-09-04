Bhojpuri Actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Starts Shooting For His Next In Uttarakhand

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s husband, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, is not just a handsome hunk but also a fitness icon in the industry. Currently, he is gearing up to grace the silver screen in Awadhesh Mishra’s upcoming movie, ‘Bhoot,’ a development that has set his fans buzzing with excitement. The shooting for this horror flick is underway amidst the picturesque mountains and forests of Uttarakhand, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for the masses. The film is being backed by producer Pradeep Singh.

In an interesting twist, the director of ‘Bhoot,’ Awadhesh Mishra, will also be seen in a significant role within the movie. Joining him is Ritu Singh, who may portray Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s sister, and Shruti Rao, who takes on the lead actress role. Rajpoot, known for his versatility, will be sporting a unique look in the film, a fact that has him thrilled about the project.

In an interview, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s script, which captivated him from the beginning. He stated, “I am happy to be a part of this film, and the most important thing is that I am getting a chance to act under the direction of the veteran Bhojpuri artist Awadhesh Mishra." Rajpoot also acknowledged his initial nervousness, given that this marks his first collaboration with the esteemed director. Nevertheless, he reassured his commitment to delivering a stellar performance as an artist.

Despite its horror genre, Bhoot promises to include its share of songs, adding a musical dimension to the spine-tingling narrative. Rajpoot’s excitement for the movie is palpable, especially since it boasts a substantial budget that is sure to captivate cinephiles.

Bhoot, directed by Awadhesh Mishra and starring Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, features a talented ensemble cast that includes Awadhesh Mishra, Ritu Singh, Shruti Rao, KK Goswami, Anita Rawat, Baleshwar, Mahesh Acharya, Radha Singh, Heera Yadav, and Rohit Singh. Produced by Pradeep Singh and Prateek Singh under the banner of World Wide Production, the film’s music and songs are composed by Aman Shlok.