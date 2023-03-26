Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Dies By Suicide; Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra’s Roka to Take Place Soon?

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey passed away at the age of 25. She allegedly died by suicide according to reports. She was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film. The actress made her debut with the film Meru Jung Mera Faisla. She was seen in Bhojpuri films such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others. Akanksha was also known for her music videos. She was shooting for her upcoming film Nayak.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Sunday evening to give his fans shocking good news! The actor has just announced his upcoming project #SSMB28, with a thrilling poster channeling his swag. Mahesh shared a new poster of his upcoming action-thriller, currently titled #SSMB28, and announced the release date. Mahesh Babu’s #SSMB28 is all set to witness a big clash since it is releasing near Prabhas starrer Project K.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted after RRR composer MM Keeravani called him his ‘first Oscar.’ Keeravani made India proud after bagging the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for the RRR song Naatu Naatu. The SS Rajamouli film starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. In a recent interview, Keeravani opened up about the time when he was new in this industry and called Varma his first Oscar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan recently bumped into each other in Los Angeles, and what viewers got to see is the super fun camaraderie between the two friends, thanks to music composer Shekhar Ravijani. As fans would know, close friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan often indulge in love-hate banter when it comes to each other’s fashion choices. Recently, the two shared a joint video on Instagram wherein they are once again roasting each other’s clothes and accessories. And fans are loving their funny antics on the streets of Los Angeles.

Parineeti Chopra recently sparked dating rumors with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha after the duo was spotted together two days back. At the time, several videos shared by paparazzi showed the two coming out of a restaurant together. While the duo has kept mum on their relationship yet, fans are super excited to know about the two amid relationship rumours. And now, a new report suggests that Parineeti and Raghav’s families have initiated discussions on their marriage.

