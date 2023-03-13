Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is a popular face in the entertainment industry. She has won a million hearts with her films and television shows like Nazar, Namak Issk Ka, Pawan Raja, and Gharwali Baharwali to name a few. Apart from her infectious screen presence, the diva is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She often shares photos on our news feed with her quintessential fashion sense, which goes viral in no time.

The actress has recently posted a number of hot photos on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Monalisa unleashes her boldness. She made heads turn, in a metallic sequined halter-neck backless crop top with a plunging neckline. She teamed her attire with a pair of white denim shorts. Monalisa looked breathtaking as she posed in front of the lens. The actress opted for glam makeup including glittery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, the right shade of blush to enhance her cheekbones, and a rosy lip shade to complete her look.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle “I Love Being What People Don’t Expect Me To Be” in her caption.

See the pics:

As Monalisa shared her pictures, one of the Instagram users said, “Alluring charming dazzling”, while another one penned, “Hot”. So many dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comment box.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old star was last seen in the television comedy series Favvara Chowk. The show was produced by H3 Entertainment and also featured Bharti Singh, Abhishek Verma, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The series was based in Indore and revolves around Ashok, who runs a Jhama Jham Cafe with his son Manoj and Rama who runs her Madhuri Beauty Parlour with her twin daughters.

However, she will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi-language fantasy television series Bekaboo. The show is an adaptation of the successful French fairy tale novel Beauty and the Beast and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in the lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on March 18.

