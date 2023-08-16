Bhola Shankar Day 5 Collection: Chiranjeevi Film Witnesses 125% Jump

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar, which witnessed a lacklustre opening at the box office, had a major jump on its fifth day, August 15. According to trade analyst Sacnilk.com, the film which opened with Rs 16.25 crore saw a 125 per cent jump at the box office and reportedly collected Rs 1.53 crore. This number takes the total collection of Bhola Shankar to Rs 28.35 crore. The national holiday was expected to recover the loss of Day 4 where the film only collected Rs 60 lakh with 88.24 per cent dip on the graph.

In overseas the film collected Rs 5.60 crore in the five days taking the worldwide collection to Rs 39 crore. The gross collection of Bhola Shankar in India stands at Rs 33.40 crore. On day 5, the theatres saw a total occupancy in Telugu of 28.69 per cent on Tuesday. In the morning shows, the theatres witnessed an occupancy of 17.95 per cent while in the afternoon and evening shows saw 33.60 per cent and 36.35 per cent, respectively. The night shows saw 26.86 per cent.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also features Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in prominent roles. The film is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Vedalam starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. The audience had huge expectations of the Meher Ramesh directorial. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore and is currently struggling at the box office. Bhola Shankar continues to face competition from three major releases, including superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 — all seeing a successful run at the ticket counter.

According to the statements issued by the Multiplex Association of India and the Producers Guild of India, these films together collected around Rs 390 crore between August 11-13.