Bhola Shankar Teaser Finally Out: Megastar Chiranjeevi Makes It A Blockbuster

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bhola Shankar" teaser is here. The makers have released the teaser at a grand event. Director Meher Ramesh, who had been on a long hiatus since “Shadow," has been presented with the golden opportunity to helm this project featuring Chiru. The film has already been declared a blockbuster. As fans are saying, “You can ignore everything but you can not ignore Chiranjeevi.”

Producer Anil Sunkara has shared delightful news with the mega fans through his Twitter account, hinting at a mega festival on the horizon. He expressed that fans should prepare themselves to witness something exceptional this evening, as “Bhola Shankar" promises to be an enthralling experience for everyone. The excitement continues to build as the film progresses towards its release.

In the film “Bhola Shankar," Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, while Tamannaah Bhatia is the leading lady. Sushanth also plays a significant role in the movie. Produced by AK Entertainments, the film features music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. “Bhola Shankar" is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film “Vedhalam." The combination of talented actors, an exciting storyline, and the success of the Tamil original sets the stage for an anticipated and promising cinematic experience.

A few weeks back, the first song from “Bhola Shankar" created a buzz on social media shortly after its release. Titled “Bhola Mania," the first single was launched by Devi Sri Prasad, the music composer and singer. Devi Sri Prasad expressed his honour in unveiling the song and wished for it to captivate listeners.

In a tweet, he encouraged everyone to enjoy the song by Sagar Mahati, referring to him as his dear brother, and added a playful reference to the popular song “Just Do Kummudu" from the film “Khaidi No. 150."

The music, composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, showcases Chiranjeevi displaying some of his iconic dance moves. In one particular scene, the actor is seen sitting on the bonnet of a jeep, playfully swinging a keychain using the index finger of his right hand. This glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s charismatic dance style adds to the excitement surrounding the film and further enhances the visual appeal of the song. Fans can look forward to witnessing Chiranjeevi’s trademark moves and his energetic performance in the movie.