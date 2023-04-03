Bholaa BO Day 4: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Film Collects Rs 44.28 Cr, Shows Growth on Saturday, Sunday

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s latest film Bholaa was released on March 30. The film has been having steady growth at the box office. Earning over Rs. 13.48 crore nett on Sunday, the film has nearly minted Rs. 44.28 crores overall at the ticket window on its opening weekend. Directed by Ajay, the action-thriller film has garnered positive to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter recently. Sharing a poster of Bholaa, he wrote, “Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thursday ₹11.20 cr, Friday ₹7.40 cr, Saturday ₹12.20 cr, Sunday ₹13.48 cr. Total: ₹44.28 cr. India biz. Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact, it’s the performance on weekdays that will determine where it’s headed."

“The Ramadan period as well as IPL2023 have impacted its biz (busienss), to an extent… However, the holidays ahead - Tueday [#MahavirJayanti] and Friday [Good Friday] - may prove advantageous. Lack of prominent releases [till #KBKJ on #Eid] is another advantage that Bholaa enjoys. Growth/decline in percentage… Friday: [decline] 33.93 percent. Satuday: [growth] 64.86 percent. Sunday: [growth] 10.49 percent at box office,” he added.

Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie Kaithi. The original film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starred Karthi and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The story revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but needs to fight off the police and the drug mafia. In Bholaa, Ajay features as a newly freed prisoner and Tabu essays the role of the IPS officer.

A day before Bholaa’s release, Ajay’s wife Kajol praised the film. She wrote, “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

