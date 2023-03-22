Bholaa Fever Grips Kapil Sharma As Ajay Devgn Promotes Film on The Kapil Sharma Show

Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated next Bholaa with Tabu. Ahead of the film’s release on March 30, he along with his co-star visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote the same. Kapil and Ajay were seen having a moment, where the former tried on the film’s Instagram filter. The caption of the video read, “@kapilsharma ne bhi bhasm laga diya, ab aapki baari! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch.”

Watch it here:

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, Bholaa is the adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The Tamil film stars Karthi and Arjun Das. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the Hindi remake stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul also have cameo appearances in the film.

The makers recently dropped the song ‘Paan Dukaniya’ from the film. The song features Deepak Dobriyal. And in the video, a woman can be seen teasing men around with her on the peppy beats and the face of the actor is not revealed.

Talking of how the emotional journey of this one song alone left him tinged with sadness, Ajay said, “There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meaning, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him at her birth because of circumstances. Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting between him and his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from ‘breaking’ because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child. If you listen closely to ‘Aadha Main Aadhi Vo’, you will realise how strong this bond between father and daughter is. The song is bound to bring tears to those listening in. It is just very emotional."

The Bholaa trailer gave a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences. The story revolves around a father trying to reunite with his daughter but only after battling all odds and overcoming a series of dangerous challenges.

Sharing the Bholaa teaser on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan too had praised the team “T 4538 - UFFF! What a teaser! My admiration and the very best wishes to you Ajay”. Ajay Devgn too thanked the actor and said: “Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Sir. Need your blessings and good wishes always. Ajay.”

Bholaa is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

