Bholaa Shankar Director Has An Update On Romantic Song From Chiranjeevi-starrer

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all geared up for his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, which is helmed by Billa director Meher Ramesh and stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female protagonist. Currently, the makers are shooting for the film. Meher Ramesh has recently commented about the shooting of the romantic song in the film.

He revealed that a romantic song was shot between Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. He shared a post on Twitter announcing the shooting for the song was over. He tweeted, “#MegaStarChiranjeevi @tamannaahspeaks @BholaaShankar returning after a song shoot in Switzerland. Exotic yet very hard-to-work locations & weather. I thank my unit for their dedication. @Sekharmasteroffchoreography @dudlyrajVisuals #sagarmahaticomposition @AKentsOfficial"

According to reports, the director added that it was difficult for them to shoot a song in Switzerland, but it was Sekhar Master and his choreography and Sagar Mahathi’s composition that helped them complete an excellent shoot.

Bholaa Shankar is an upcoming Telugu action film produced by Ramabrahm Sankara under the banner of AK Entertainment and KS Rama Rao. Reportedly, the film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, it also stars Keerthy Suresh in an important role. The actress will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s younger sister in the project. There was news that Telugu actor Sushanth would also be seen playing a crucial role. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The music in the project is by Sagar Mahathi, and the cinematography is handled by Dudley. Earlier, the makers made an official announcement that Bholaa Shankar will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu action film Waltair Veerayya. It was directed by Bobby Kolli and starred Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The project received an average response from critics. However, the audience loved the film, and it performed well at the box office.