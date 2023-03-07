Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Holi with her sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai. The Govinda Naam Mera star looked stunning as she wore a ethnic salwar suit for the festival of colours. Bhumi completed her look with a stylish nose ring.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Bhumi simply wrote, “Happy Holi." Fans were quick to shower the actress’ video with love. One user wrote, “Happy Holi, Bhumi." Another one commented, “Wishing you all a very colorful and joyous Holi. On the happy occasion of Holi, may your life always be filled with the colors of joy and happiness. Happy Holi 2023, May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness, and joy on the auspicious day of Holi."

Bhumi Pednekar was recently honoured with the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. She also penned a note expressing her joy at receiving the honour. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan."

Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The teaser of Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed, was released last week. The teaser drew parallel between the Partition of India in 1947 and the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

