Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Indian Representation At Oscars 2023, Says 'We Are Thrilled'

India stood tall at the 95th Academy Awards. Not only the Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR won the Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers was also crowned as the Best Documentary Short Film. Even since, the winners have been getting a rousing welcome from fans and celebs. Joining that bandwagon now is none other than Bhumi Pednekar.

During an interview with the news agency ANI, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her happiness and congratulated the makers of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for making India proud. “Since childhood, we’ve been waking up early in the morning to watch the Oscars every year but always felt why Indian films weren’t a part of it. I always questioned why a girl like me (of Indian descent) is not there…and why our films are not celebrated at the Oscars. But this time when I saw the (Indian) representation, I felt so so so proud!" she said.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress continued, “I feel like this is just the start of many many films of our country that would be celebrated there and it definitely is a very very proud moment. And, we all are thrilled, we all are rooting and we all are celebrating both the winners (Team RRR and Elephant Whisperers)."

Previously Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actors Said Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati and filmmakers Karan Johar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri among others also congratulated the makers of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhumi Pednekar, she will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ashutosh Rana. The film will hit theatres on March 24, 2023. Post that, Bhumi will also be seen in Afwaah. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu. It is expected to release later this year.

