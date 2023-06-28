CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Bhumi Pednekar Gets Clicked With Boyfriend Yash Kataria For The First Time, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Bhumi Pednekar Gets Clicked With Boyfriend Yash Kataria For The First Time, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

This is for the first time that Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria have been spotted together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

This is for the first time that Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria have been spotted together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

While Bhumi Pednekar is a popular name in Bollywood, Yash Kataria is a businessman. Their dating reports first made headlines in February this year.

Bhumi Pednekar is not very open when it comes to her personal life. On Wednesday, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweat-shirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together. Watch the viral video here:

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotting kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Since then, she has given several superhits to the industry including Badhaai Do, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Govinda Naam Mera among others.

Bhumi was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film compared the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

RELATED NEWS

Next, Bhumi will be sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh, it would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small town play boy and a girl.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bhumi Pednekar
  2. bollywood
first published:June 28, 2023, 13:58 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 14:04 IST