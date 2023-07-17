Bhumi Pednekar Is Already In Her Birthday Mood As She Shares A Glam Reel With Fans; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar was part of three separate films in 2022 and each one diverse from one another. While the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal showcased the actress in a different kind of role, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was a powerful film revolving around the social topic of dowry and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao that talked about LGBTQIA+ relationships. The actress who is known for her unconventional roles will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow. But even before her special occasion, Bhumi is in a celebratory mood.

On Monday, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share a small clip in which she can be seen looking all glamourous in an exquisite red outfit that she has paired with big white sunglasses and pink earrings. We see her applying lipstick and blowing out a candle on a cake that appears from out of the screen. Two other hands also emerge with a party hat and bouquet and we hear in the background, ‘Everyone, it’s my birthday!’. She captioned her post, “It’s tomorrow! Do not wish me today.

Also if I ever tell you, I’m not big on bdays - I’m LYING :)."

Take a look:

Reacting to the fun, several fans also took to the comment section to wish her in advance including her sister Samiksha Pednekar. She wrote, “Loveeeeee this ." Another one commented, “B’day b’day b’day ❤️❤️." Someone else said,"Happy birthday ." A fan also stated, “Have a great one!"

Bhumi Pednekar is not very open when it comes to her personal life. But back in June, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweat-shirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotting kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Since then, she has given several superhits to the industry including Badhaai Do, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Govinda Naam Mera among others.

Bhumi was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film compared the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic to that of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947.

Next, Bhumi will be sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh, it would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small town play boy and a girl.