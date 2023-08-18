Bhumi Pednekar Sends Birthday Wishes To Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria, Calls Him ‘OG King’

Bhumi Pednekar is rumoured to be dating businessman Yash Kataria for a long time. While the lovebirds have been hush-hush about their brewing romance, they are often captured together in public. Recently, the actress sent in birthday wishes to her boyfriend and also gave a glimpse of their cosy dinner date.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bhumi shared a photo of Yash cutting his birthday cake. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday To The OG King” and tagged him with a red heart emoji.

Have a look at the photo :

Earlier this year, Bhumi was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi being accompanied by her businessman boyfriend Yash Kataria. In the video that surfaced on social media, Bhumi was seen walking out of the airport towards her car. She sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with white pyjamas and matching shoes. She was also accompanied by her boyfriend Yash who looked dapper in a white t-shirt. This is for the first time that the two have been clicked together.

The rumours of Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria’s relationship first made headlines after the two were allegedly spotted kissing each other after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in February this year. However, it is not known if Bhumi and Yash have been dating for a long time now.

Bhumi was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political thriller, Bheed which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead. She will be sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. The film marks Arjun’s first collaboration with Bhumi.

Bhumi also has the highly anticipated chic-flick Thank You For Coming in her kitty. The will represent India at the Toronto Film Festival this year.

Expressing her excitement, she had earlier shared, “This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming. What makes it more special is that we’ve been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson hall. As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I’ve never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable.