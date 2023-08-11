Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill's Thank You For Coming To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival 2023

Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani is all set to make his directorial debut with the film Thank You For Coming. Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor will headline the film. Apart from them, the film will also feature Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra. The film, Thank You For Coming, is brought to life through the combined efforts of Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Now as per the latest update, Thank You For Coming will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. According to a report in ANI, the film is slated for its grand debut at TIFF on September 15.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed her excitement about the upcoming flick. “I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor said Thank You For Coming is a film for this generation. She said with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out-and-out Bollywood entertainer and full of masti.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Rhea Kapoor along with the cast of Thank You For Coming, unveiled three new posters of the forthcoming movie. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor conjointly shared a poster of her film and announced that it will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. The new poster showcased Bhumi Pednekar adorned in a golden lehenga, striking an unconventional pose amidst a group of girls dressed in equally elaborate attire. The scene captured them all enjoying red wine, each displaying distinct expressions.

Accompanying the post, Rhea wrote, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film Thank You For Coming as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. See you at our gala premiere.”

Thank You For Coming is scheduled for its theatrical release worldwide on October 6, 2023.