Bhumi Pednekar Trolled For REFUSING To Pose For Paps, Netizens Say 'Chalu Tantrums'

Bhumi Pednekar was earlier spotted in town owing to work commitments. The actress was spotted outside her shoot location dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer and trousers. While the actress was captured going towards the location, she refused to pose and stand for the paps.

A video of the same has gone viral on Instagram, where Bhumi is heard saying ‘itni garmi hai yaar’, as she kept on walking despite the paps asked her to pose. The video didn’t go down well with the netizens. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, “Garami babes yeh jo khade hai aap ke liye itni garami main……bas award aaya nahi ki chalu tantrums…” Another one wrote, “Bhumi starting to think she is something special? I think so.”

“Dressing sense very bad,” read another fan. Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar was recently honoured with the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. She also penned a note expressing her joy at receiving the honour. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film drew parallels between the Partition of India in 1947 and the plight of the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. She will next be seen in Afwaah. She also has The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor.

