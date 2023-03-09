Satish Kaushik’s sudden death due to a heart attack at the age of 66 has sent massive waves of sadness across the entertainment industry. The actor, who was in Delhi to partake in Holi celebrations, passed away on Thursday and the void he has left behind will remain unfulfilled for times to come. Bhumika Chawla, who rose to prominence with Satish Kaushik’s directorial Tere Naam, has expressed grief over his death.

During a conversation with Times Of India, Bhumika shared, “The first film and those associated with it are always special. I began my career in Bollywood with ‘Tere Naam’ - it was a big project, as the film was directed by Satishji and I was paired opposite Salman Khan. Though I was confident because of my past work in the South, I would still get nervous sometimes. I remember shooting for a scene that required me to deliver a dialogue in a temple, but I kept forgetting the lines. Everybody was getting stressed as it was getting dark, and we had to complete the scene. Satishji tried to help me by giving me cues and prompting me. At that moment, I realised that the actor in him understood what I was going through. That was very sweet of him.”

Lauding Satish Kaushik’s unparalleled legacy, Bhumika shared that the late visionary was always up to try something new. She stated, “Despite such an enviable line-up of work spanning decades and the kind of people he has worked with, he was grounded. He had the most amazing smile on his face. Even after having worked for decades, he would still be excited about new things and wanted to push the envelope. He was childlike and never threw a been-there-done-that attitude.”

She further added, “I received a message from someone informing me about his untimely demise. I didn’t know how to react to it. It took me back to the time when he told me to meet up around a month ago, but we couldn’t as I was caught up with my son’s exams. I’ve come to realise that time truly never waits for anyone. I am in shock. I feel strongly for his wife and daughter. I am praying to God to give them the strength to deal with the irreparable loss.”

While Bhumika and Satish Kaushik didn’t work together after Tere Naam, the two had reconnected after many years and were even planning to churn out an intense film. “I connected better with him many years after ‘Tere Naam’. We met often with our children, his daughter Vanshika (10) and my son Yash (9). He called me to watch his film Kaagaz," she recalled.

Read all the Latest Movies News here