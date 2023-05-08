Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was 'Not Influenced' By Salman Khan; Says 'A Person I Look Up To Should Be...'

Bhumika Chawla was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has reunited with Salman Khan after nineteen years. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite the superstar in Tere Naam and later went on to do Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. She has also reunited with Venkatesh Daggubati in the film after 21 years post-Vasu in 2002.

In contrast to many others who work alongside the superstar, Bhumika maintains that she has not been “influenced" by Salman. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, which is now going viral on social media, Bhumika was asked about her experience working with Salman. She said that while it has been a positive experience, she does not consider herself to be “influenced" or motivated by him.

Bhumika shared that she was not influenced by Salman, and clarified that the person she looks up to and admires should possess qualities that she wants to emulate and learn from. She mentioned that the person should be knowledgeable and inspire her to become like him/her. “Achhe insaan hain. Bahut achhe insaan hain. He’s very sweet. I have done three films with him but aise influential state mein main kabhi ayi nehi hoon (He is a good person. A very good person. He’s very sweet. I have done three films with him, but I have never been in such an influential state)," she said.

Although Bhumika has worked with Salman in three films and said that she appreciates his good nature, but they never became close friends as she was reserved during their initial encounters. The actress also reminisced that she attended a party which Salman had invited her to in Hyderabad but left early around 10:30 or 11 pm as she was lost in her own world.

