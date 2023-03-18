Pavitra Punia is a popular television actress with a massive fan following. Meanwhile, this year many celebs are tying the knot. Nowadays the marriage of Swara Bhaskar and Dalljiet Kaur is in the discussion. But in the meantime, a video has surprised everyone. TV actress Pavitra Punia has shared a video in a red saree and vermilion, which has stirred the speculations that she has secretly married her long-time boyfriend Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra shared a video on her Instagram account on Thursday. In this, Pavitra is seen in a bright red lehenga, which she teamed with a matching dupatta with a golden border and detailing. She opted for glam makeup tied her hair in a high-raised bun and added golden lace to it. She has applied vermilion and rounded up her look with golden statement earrings and matching bangles. In the video, Pavitra is seen feeding fishes and cats. Seeing this different look of the actress, many are commenting saying that she secretly got married.

The caption of the video reads, “Machiliyon ne bhi khaya aur billoo ne bhi.”

Watch the video here:

Seeing Pavitra’s latest video her fans got confused. Some fans feel that she dressed up for one of her shows. While on the other hand, some believe that she has secretly married her longtime boyfriend Eijaz Khan, who is 11 years senior to her.

Seeing the video one of the users commented, “You got married?” another one wrote, “ Are you married?” while some appreciated Pivitra’s look, One of them wrote, “ You are looking so pretty” while another one commented, “ Looking gorgeous” and many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Talking about her personal life, the diva fell in love with actor Eijaz Khan during the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan.

Since then the duo has become the talk of the town. However, last year on October 4, Pavitra Punia took to her social media handle and announced her engagement with Eijaz. The actress flaunted her magnificent diamond ring and was seen blushing with joy.

See the pics:

On the work front, Pavitra Punia has worked in a number of popular shows and has impressed viewers with her amazing performance. The actress was a part of super hit shows such as Naagin, and Balveer Returns, to name a few.

