Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik To Spend Eid Vacation With Salman Khan In Dubai, Will Watch KKBKKJ

As the world gets ready to feast and celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid, one particular celebrity is making sure to create an unforgettable experience this year. Abdu Rozik, the most-loved contestant from Bigg Boss 16, is gearing up for a grand celebration with his family in his hometown of Ghizhdarva in Panjakent, a region of Tajikistan.

Not only is he making his Eid celebrations special for his family, but he’s also spreading the joy of the festival to his neighbours by kindly distributing food and fruit baskets. And that’s not all, as per reports, Abdu is also planning to take a trip to Dubai to join none other than the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for vacation.

“Eid is an important time to give back to the Almighty and appreciate everything we have. I am grateful for my health, my sponsor, my family, my friends, my fans and all the love and blessings I get. I will be back in Dubai on April 24 and I will be spending the last Eid vacation with Salman (Khan) bhai as he is coming to Dubai and I will be also watching ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ on the last days of Eid vacation," the singer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Abdu also revealed that he is also decorating his new house in the village, adding a personal touch to his home and making it ready for the festive season. Abdu also shared his excitement about the changes in his life and how everyone around him is surprised by his growth.

He expressed his appreciation for all the blessings in his life, including his health, his sponsor, his family, his friends, and his fans.

Abdu Rozik concluded by expressing that this year’s Eid feels different because he has been able to make a positive impact on his family’s life and bring happiness to everyone.

A few days back, Abdu took to his Instagram and shared that he’s ‘finally growing’. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and in the caption he expressed his gratitude for his growth, despite doctors previously telling him that he had 0 percent growth hormone. He credited his growth to the love, support and prayers of his followers, saying, “Can you see a difference? Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!"

