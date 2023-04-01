Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Asks Sajid Khan To Cast Him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary For Aashiqui 4

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Sajid Khan reunited on Friday night. The paparazzi clicked the trio in the Juhu locality of Mumbai when the stars also interacted with the media. However, when asked if they would consider making a film together, given that the hero, heroine, and director were all present, Sajid Khan responded by saying that if there were an intriguing script, then why not.

Following this, Ankit Gupta suggested that Sajid should consider making Aashiqui 4 with him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. To this, Sajid made a playful joke and added, “Tujhe toh le lenge, mujhe kaun lega? (We will cast you, but who will hire me?)”

Sajid Khan remarked that he and the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants had discussed meeting up after the show, but Ankit became occupied with his television program, Junooniyatt. He noted now that Ankit was in Mumbai, they finally had the chance to catch up.

Sajid further shared, “Ek cheez to almost prove ho jati hai ki jo dostiyaan ghar ke andar hoti hai woh sirf camera ke liye nahi hoti, bahar bhi maintain kiya hai kyunki woh connection ban gaya hai. (This proves that the friendships we make inside the Bigg Boss house are not just for the camera. We maintain them outside as well since we feel the connection)." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also agreed with Sajid’s sentiments.

Ankit Gupta also expressed his happiness about returning to Mumbai for a few days. “Mumbai has been my home for a very long time, and I miss Mumbai. But I will keep coming back," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are known for their on-screen chemistry in the TV series Udaariyaan and they recently appeared together in the music video Kuch Itne Haseen. There have been rumours that Priyanka may be cast in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki which stars Shah Rukh Khan, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Ankit Gupta, on the other hand, is occupied with his new TV show, Junooniyatt, a musical drama in which he stars opposite Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig.

