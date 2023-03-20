Shalin Bhanot Starts a New Chapter Amid Ex-Wife's Wedding, Opens Up About His Show Bekaboo

After his stint in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is now taking up new work. The actor will be seen in the fantasy drama Bekaboo which also stars Eisha Singh and Monalisa. Shalin will be playing a demon in the show. During a recent interview, he opened up about it and called his role challenging.

Talking to IANS, Shalin said, “I think it is not an achievement, it is a responsibility. It is a blessing and I take it as seriously as I could as an actor because a stalwart like Ekta Kapoor is relying on me, I think I should dedicate 100 per cent to it."

A couple of days ago, the actor has shared a video on Instagram talking about his new beginning. This comes at a time when Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur married for the second time. Sharing the video, he had written, “I pray, I bow, I surrender! Ek aur Nayi shuruwat bas aashirwad chaiye aapka 🙏 #Bekaaboo"

Meanwhile, sharing that he found his role challenging, Shalin continued, “I am playing a guy who is very coy, polite, under-confident, just an ordinary person with a lot of scars in life. He does not know who he is, and is not at all sure about himself. And then he comes to know suddenly that he is a demon or rakshas and has many powers. My character is all around all of that."

He added that it is a completely different and unique character and it is a world which has not been created before. Shalin also talked about television content changing and evolving with time. He said, “I don’t see any content by the platform it is coming to. I have seen the biggest movies on my mobile and I have seen the smallest art film or short films on a projector. So for me, the projection doesn’t matter what matters to me, and what means a lot to me is the creators and their conviction and their vision towards that particular world that they have created."

