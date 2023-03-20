MC Stan and Abdu Rozik enjoyed a good bond in Bigg Boss 16 house. The two were a part of ‘Mandali’ and were often seen taking a stand for each other. However, they are no longer friends with each other. Recently, Abdu Rozik held an Instagram live session when he revealed that he is no longer on talking terms with MC Stan. He mentioned that even though he calls Stan, the rapper does not answer it at all.

“When I call MC Stan he doesn’t say hi or Salam, he directly disconnects the call. Everyone is coming and asking me about MC Stan. Do you really think I will ever speak bad for MC Stan? Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime. Now, he is going around saying in the media that I told him to promote my song, why he is doing that. I am having a headache. Since the time I have seen the news in the media I have gotten angry," Abdu said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Hours after his Instagram live session, Abdu was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when he was asked about the same. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that he does not want to talk about it and added, ‘friendship khatam (friendship over)’.

Last week too, Abdu sparked fallout rumours with his Bigg Boss 16’s ‘mandali’. Back then too, he was asked about the mandali when in response to that, the ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ fame smiled and said, “mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)," leaving Bigg Boss fans heartbroken.

For the unversed, during his Bigg Boss 16 journey, Abdu was with good friends with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan. They were being referred to as a ‘mandali’. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined their group later.

