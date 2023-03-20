Popular reality television show contestant Shiv Thakare has emerged to be one of the most resilient participants in Bigg Boss Season 16, hosted by Salman Khan. The promising star, with his confidence and competitiveness, became the runner-up of the popular reality show. Shiv Thakare also won the hearts of the masses with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and MTV Roadies Rising. March 18, served to be another important milestone in the 33-year-old’s career as Shiv bagged the Bigg Boss 16 Most Famous Personality award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2023. Social media platforms have been flooding with congratulatory messages, ever since he won the feat.

Dressed in a dapper chocolate brown suit, with a sleek black shirt underneath, Shiv Thakare sported a winning smile as he accepted the award. Upon receiving the award, the crowd broke into a thunderous round of applause. The promising telly star earned the maximum number of votes from his fans, indicating that he has started to reign in the hearts of viewers, who leave no stone unturned in supporting him.

In one of the videos doing the rounds on the Internet, Shiv Thakare was seen having a fun banter with his fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik. Dressed in a white blazer, with a graphic black tee underneath and a pair of ripped denim jeans, Abdu Rozik posed for pictures with Shiv at the gala event. They sported beaming smiles, before shaking each other’s hands, and waving goodbye. Check out the adorable clip here:

Rapper MC Stan might have defeated Shiv Thakare in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16, emerging to be a winner. But, the fact that Shiv has become a favourite BB House participant, is quite clear from his fan following. Reportedly, the television personality’s sportsmanship and humility have struck a chord with many.

Not long after bagging the runner-up position in BB 16, Shiv gifted himself a brand new, swanky SUV. According to India Today, he purchased a Tata Harrier, costing approximately Rs 30 lakhs. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shiv Thakare will next be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

