Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Shoots For First Promo; Here’s When It Is Expected To Go On Air

After a successful 16th Season of the much loved reality show Bigg Boss, the makers are all set to kick off Bigg Boss 17. Host Salman Khan was recently spotted shooting for the promo in Mumbai. Reportedly, Salman Khan shot for the same yesterday evening.

According to a report in Zoom, the shutterbugs captured him donning orange ethnic ensemble. He even sported a hat and completed his look with a jacket. A source close to the production house also told the news portal, “Salman Khan was supposed to start the shoot for the Bigg Boss 17 promo at 2 pm today (September 5). But the actor came around at 4 pm. He soon entered the set.”

Speaking of Bigg Boss 17, the Salman Khan led show is expected to go on floors by mid-October. The show has an incredible track record of drawing in viewers with its riveting drama, headline-making controversies, and sheer entertainment. Every new season brings together a fascinating array of contestants from all walks of life, promising an exhilarating journey.

Notably, Bigg Boss 17’s theme of singles vs. couples is said to play a significant role in shaping the selection of contestants and adding an extra layer of drama to the show. An official announcement regarding the show’s premiere date is still pending and there are rumours circulating that Bigg Boss 17 might hit the screens on October 20.

Meanwhile, Salman’s eagerly anticipated action thriller, Tiger 3, is on the horizon. This installment, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third in the Tiger franchise. Scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and also stars Katrina Kaif. It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, has secured the talents of prominent Hollywood action director Mark Scizak, known for his work in visual blockbusters such as Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christopher Nolan.