Bigg Boss 17: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Take Part In Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Just a few weeks ago, Elvish Yadav clinched the crown as the ultimate victor of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of the OTT was a wild ride and with every episode, the contestants had us hooked with surprises that left us all on the edge of our couches. Now, the makers are gearing up for season 17 of the highly controversial show. Rumours are already rife about the participants and the format for the upcoming season. Several reports suggest that a few ex-contestants of Bigg Boss will be entering the house to mentor and guide the contestants in the game.

Now, according to sources known to Filmibeat, Tejasswi Prakash (winner of Bigg Boss 15) and ex-contestant Karan Kundrra have been confirmed to enter the Salman Khan-led show again. Reportedly, they will stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house for about one or two weeks. “As the theme is going to be Singles vs. couples this time, the house will be divided into two teams and Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be seen as mentors for couples participating in the show. Not just that, TejRan is likely to stay in BB 17 house for two weeks,” the source said. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited. This is not the first time that makers are planning to bring ex-contestants to the show. Previously, Bigg Boss 14 saw Gauahar Khan, Siddarth Shukla and Hina Khan participating in the show and staying for almost 3 weeks as seniors in the house.

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss house remains a special place for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The two fell head over heels in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going headstrong since then. Previously, in many interviews, both Karan and Tejasswi had said that whenever Bigg Boss would call them for help they would definitely be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the next batch of contestants is already underway. Reports in Pinkvilla stated that Bebika Dhurve, who shot to fame in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has reportedly received an invitation to join the upcoming season. However, the decision isn’t set in stone just yet, as Bebika is taking her time to weigh her options before confirming her participation. Apart from her, RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh was also invited to be a part of Salman Khan’s show however, she reportedly declined the offer. The rumour mill has been churning with names like Soundous Moufakir, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon. Makers have also approached them to participate in Salman Khan’s hosted reality show.