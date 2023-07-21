Bigg Boss Fame Dhanalakshmi's Viral Instagram Post Has A Vikraman Connection

It has been a few months since Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 ended, but some contestants continue to be embroiled in controversies. Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Dhanalakshmi shared a post on social media that sparked a controversy. Fans are speculating that she hinted at her fellow participant Vikraman via her social media post.

Vikraman is facing shocking allegations from a female lawyer, Krupa Munusamy. She recently released screenshots and evidence claiming that Vikraman cheated on her both financially and emotionally. In response, Vikraman is sharing his side of facts and arguments. The controversy has garnered significant attention and speculation from the public and media alike.

Before his Bigg Boss journey, Vikraman’s personal life remained largely concealed from the public eye. However, Dhanalakshmi’s recent post hinted at a scandal from Vikraman’s past, involving an alleged financial deception in a past relationship.

The post insinuated that Vikraman had taken a significant amount of money from a woman and then abruptly ended the relationship. Nonetheless, Vikraman later addressed the issue, asserting that he had returned the money, resolving the matter.

Vikraman won hearts on Bigg Boss with his respectful demeanour. However, recent alleged past misdeeds have created a contrasting image, leaving many bewildered given his positive on-show persona.

As both the contestants prefer to remain silent, fans are anxiously awaiting an official response. Bigg Boss contestant Dhanalakshmi shared a picture of herself along with an intriguing caption. She wrote, “Choosing between a complicated good person and an honest bad person is quite a task!". The post quickly gained traction, sparking discussions and debates among fans.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss was marked by intense conflicts and issues, unlike any previous season. From the very first day, problems erupted among the contestants. Initially, there was a widespread belief that Vikraman would emerge as the eventual title winner, but the unexpected victory of Azeem in the final moments shocked many. This generated a wave of opinions and discussions from viewers and the public at large.