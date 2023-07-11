CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss Fame Marathi Actress Sai Lokur Buys New House, Shares A Glimpse
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss Fame Marathi Actress Sai Lokur Buys New House, Shares A Glimpse

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

July 11, 2023, 18:46 IST

Mumbai, India

The video shows the housewarming ceremony preparations.

After the news of famous actress Prajakta Gaikwad, now the Bigg Boss fame Marathi actress bought a new house for herself in Bangalore.

Marathi entertainment industry artists are riding high on success, with many achieving milestones in their careers. From buying new cars to investing in new houses, their hard work is paying off. Joining the league of Marathi actresses making headlines for their property purchases is Sai Lokur, known for her appearance in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Sai Lokur recently took to Instagram to share a video of the auspicious Gruhapravesh ceremony performed at her new house. The video captures the joyous moment as Sai and her husband, Tirthadeep Roy, enter their new abode together. The actress looked radiant in a pink and green saree, while Tirthadeep donned a yellow kurta paired with a blue dhoti. Holding a kalash and a puja thali, the couple gracefully stepped into their new home. The video also showcases the preparations for the housewarming puja, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Sai expressed her pride in her husband, captioning the video with heartfelt words of new beginnings.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for Sai Lokur on her new milestone. The happiness and excitement radiating from the video resonated with her followers, who shared in her joyous moment.

Sai Lokur’s career has been marked by notable achievements. She made her debut in the movie Mission Champion, a film written by her mother, Veena Lokur. Sai has predominantly worked in Marathi and Hindi cinema, featuring in movies like Parambi, No Entry Aadhe Chok Hai, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu, Jarab, and Me and You. Her participation in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi further solidified her presence in the industry.

Coming from a middle-class Marathi family in Belgaum, Sai Lokur is the daughter of businessman Ajit Lokur and renowned Marathi movie director and producer Veena Lokur. She has an elder sister named Neha Lokur, who resides in Toronto. Sai tied the knot with Tirthadeep Roy, an IT professional, on November 30, 2020, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

As Sai Lokur embarks on this new journey in her new home, her fans eagerly await her future endeavours, confident that her talent and dedication will continue to shine in the Marathi entertainment industry.

