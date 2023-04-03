Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Manju Pavagada To Appear On Antarapata Next

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 winner Manju Pavagada is all set to shine on television again. The actor recently dropped the promo of his upcoming show on his official Instagram handle, which is garnering everyone’s attention. Manju Pavagada will be seen in the upcoming Colors Kannada show Antarapata. The series revolves around the story of a girl, who dreams of her father. A daughter, who wants to get her father’s love, will have her dreams fulfilled if she pays her father’s debt, is the storyline of the series as per reports.

Manju Pavagada will be seen playing the role of a drunken father who loves his biological daughter but not his stepdaughter. At the end of the clip, it’s seen that Manju owes a lot of money. Money lenders can be seen coming to his house to get back their money. So to pay the debt, Manju’s stepdaughter is working hard to get out of the situation. Will she be successful?

Sharing the promo video Manju wrote, “I am your Manju Pavagada in a different role. Aradhana will become a lamp that lights hundreds of houses chasing father’s dreams!" in the caption. Watch the promo here:

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Manju Pavagada’s performance. Actress Tanvi Balraj will be seen as the female lead. Seeing the clip, one of the users commented, “Congratulation Manju Pavagada, God bless you," and another one wrote, “Waiting for all the best Manju Pavagada". A third user commented, “All the best."

On the work front, Manju Pavagada came into the limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. He was announced the winner of the season and took home a stunning trophy with a cash prize of Rs 53 lakh.

According to reports, Manju is said to have been born and raised in Pavagada, a small town in Karnataka. In order to realise his goal of becoming an actor, he relocated to Bengaluru. He worked at a petrol pump before making his debut in the film industry. Manju is also a theatre artist.

Manju started his Television journey in 2018 with the comedy program Majaa Bharata. Later, he got a few roles in movies. He also appeared in Ramarjuna, a 2021 Kannada film. It featured Anish Tejeshwar, Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithaswha, Hanumantha Goru, Arjuna Balaraj, Rajubhalvadi and Swathi in pivotal roles. He also appeared in the film Love you 2 and Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2 which was a sequel to the successful Bhajarangi.

