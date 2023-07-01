Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Deepika Das’s Video With Dog Candy Make Fans Go Gaga

Kannada Actress Deepika Das has won netizens hearts through her game and gorgeous looks in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. The actress entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 as an expert. Unfortunately, Deepika climbed to top 5 and then she got evicted. However, her eviction, came in as a shocker to many including her inmates inside the Bigg Boss house. Deepika, who left a mark from the serial Nagini which aired on Zee Kannada, shares a special bond with dogs. Her paw buddy Shih-Tzu Candy has always been her first love. After Bigg Boss 9, Deepika Das posted about her love Candy when she came back home.

As soon as Deepika reached home in her breathtakingly gorgeous shimmery blue gown, her pet Candy couldn’t stay back and reached out to her to give a warm welcome. The video sets the internet on fire seeing the love between the two. Sharing the video, Deepika captioned, “After season BBK9 this is how candy welcomed me home. It’s so warmer. I love you baby candy. #throwbacks #deepikadas #love #candy.”

Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and smiles.

One user wrote, “So cute”.

“The way you love pet is ultimate cute,” read another.

Third fan commented, “Pure love, pets are the best pills for our happiness.”

Deepika Das made her acting debut through Samuel Tony’s directorial Doodh Sagar and also acted in few Telugu movies like Ee Manase. On the work front, Deepika Das is busy shooting Payal. Ever since the announcement of the film, her fans and colleagues are ecstatic.

Actresses Neha Ramakrishna, Harini Srikanth, Chandana Ananthakrishna, and Mayuri Kyatari conveyed their best wishes to her. Actress Gauthami Jayaramu appreciated her and gave a thumbs up for her project.