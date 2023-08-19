Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Kirik Keerthi Announces Divorce With Wife Arpitha

Kirik Keerthi came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss Kannada. He was highly appreciated by the audience for being a part of the show. He has acted in a few films as well. Now, the actor has made a revelation regarding his personal life. Kirik Keerthi has announced his divorce from his wife, Arpitha.

The popular couple had been married for almost seven years and now they have announced that they will be parting ways. He took to Instagram and released a statement regarding his divorce from his wife.

He posted a picture on social media and the translated version of his caption reads, “According to law today is mine and Arpita. A complete break in the relationship between husband and wife. Got it. From now on my personal business, she has nothing to do with ideas…There won’t be because that’s all…officially anymore I am not the owner of Karimani anymore. May she also get a good life…Forget the bitter memories and start a new life."

The couple has announced their divorce after almost 10 years of knowing each other. They first met each other during college, and after becoming friends, they started dating each other. But their relationship wasn’t accepted by Arpitha’s family. They had to struggle a lot to achieve marital bliss. There were reports that Arpitha’s family even beat her up when she revealed that she wanted to get married to Kirik Keerthi. Finally, after a lot of discussions, the couple got married. In 2022, they participated in a show named Jodi No. 1 and expressed their love for each other again.

The news of their separation has shocked everyone. Earlier, Kirik Keerthi shared a cryptic post on social media where he talked about how he was suffering from depression and had wanted to end his life. In the post, which is now deleted from Instagram, he talked about how his personal life was suffering and he was quite depressed by the situation. He also talked about getting threats from Jihadis, which had a huge impact on his mental health.